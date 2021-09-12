Flamingo Price Reaches $0.61 (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Flamingo has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $91.94 million and $25.31 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00079878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00129132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00181124 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,098.09 or 1.00078653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.80 or 0.07268047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.89 or 0.00955002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.