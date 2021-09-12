FLIP (FLP) Market Capitalization Tops $671,643.09

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, FLIP has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. FLIP has a market cap of $671,643.09 and $275.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00061792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00166862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044514 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

