FLIP Trading Down 7.7% This Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $539,205.33 and approximately $255.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

