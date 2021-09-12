Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 111,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 611.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 496,722 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

