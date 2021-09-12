Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to announce $3.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.69 billion. Fluor posted sales of $3.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $15.80 on Friday. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fluor by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 11.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fluor by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

