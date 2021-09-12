FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Down 56% This Week

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $84,638.13 and approximately $685.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 56% against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00062506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00165034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044636 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

