FOAM (FOAM) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. One FOAM coin can now be bought for about $0.0574 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. FOAM has a market cap of $18.19 million and approximately $38,141.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00063441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.00160779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044494 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.