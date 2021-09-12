Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,465.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,327.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

