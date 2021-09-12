FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.43. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

