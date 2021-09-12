Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.