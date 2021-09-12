Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.55.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.
In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.32.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.
About Fortive
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
