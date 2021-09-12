Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security accounts for 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $30,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Shares of FBHS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.70. 594,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

