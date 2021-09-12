Fountain (FTN) Trading 11.4% Higher This Week

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 39.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. Fountain has a total market cap of $982,681.76 and approximately $7,252.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00062834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00159982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00044532 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

