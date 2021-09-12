Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Holdings Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FOX were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 13.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in FOX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 157,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,585,915. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.