Frax Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $316.29 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 317,510,832 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

