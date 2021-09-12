Frax Share Market Cap Hits $84.53 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.21 or 0.00011325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax Share has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $84.53 million and approximately $14.74 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00071411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00129749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00186974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.49 or 0.07311171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,041.23 or 0.99989856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.94 or 0.00927198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

