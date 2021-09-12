Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

FDP stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $348,529.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,798,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,695,391.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,470 shares of company stock worth $1,808,068. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.