Friendz Price Hits $0.0008 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Friendz has a market cap of $419,183.65 and approximately $147,100.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Friendz has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Friendz

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

