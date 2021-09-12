Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,663 shares of company stock worth $20,603,051 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABMD opened at $361.20 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.91, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.60.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

