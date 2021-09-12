Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,701 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,782,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,409 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,055,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $191,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,446,266.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,394.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,220 shares of company stock worth $5,459,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

ADPT stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

