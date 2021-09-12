Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 3,821 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

TNDM opened at $122.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,453.69 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $130.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day moving average of $95.39.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $37,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $161,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,673. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

