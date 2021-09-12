Frontier Price Tops $1.42 on Major Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Frontier has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $65.55 million and approximately $39.13 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00063439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00157427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00044405 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

