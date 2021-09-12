Fundamenta Price Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $362,761.91 and $290.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00078141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00129614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00181669 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.72 or 0.07293882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,193.62 or 0.99750994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.82 or 0.00945424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,615,318 coins and its circulating supply is 940,789 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

