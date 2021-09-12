FunFair Price Tops $0.0471 on Top Exchanges (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. One FunFair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00064044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00161303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00044317 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

