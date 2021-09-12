FUNToken 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.39 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $231.00 million and approximately $21.39 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00062834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00159982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00044532 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,899,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.