Fuse Network (FUSE) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.50 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0998 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $421,645.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00074933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00131537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00183773 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.07310440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,824.02 or 0.99812896 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $444.67 or 0.00968563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.