Fyooz Reaches One Day Volume of $132,235.00 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 26.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $437,549.02 and approximately $132,235.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00062875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00163534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00044527 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars.

