GameCredits Hits One Day Trading Volume of $77,299.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $21.00 million and $77,299.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.75 or 0.00393862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000611 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,665,838 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.