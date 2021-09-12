Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.33.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $313.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.70. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $318.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

