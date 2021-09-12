Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

GTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.81. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Gates Industrial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Gates Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

