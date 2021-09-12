GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDI shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock traded up C$0.22 on Friday, hitting C$55.55. The company had a trading volume of 31,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,906. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.71. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$34.85 and a twelve month high of C$60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$56.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.51.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$372.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.28 million. Equities analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.2799999 EPS for the current year.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$1,543,393.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,893,912.38. Also, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total transaction of C$142,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,564,750.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

