Genaro Network Market Capitalization Achieves $5.89 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Genaro Network has a market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

