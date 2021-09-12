General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post $4.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.40 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $18.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $18.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after buying an additional 2,985,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after buying an additional 1,393,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

