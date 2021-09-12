General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,675 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 111.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 163.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average is $56.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

