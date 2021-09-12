General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Lowered by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for approximately 3.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.07% of General Motors worth $63,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in General Motors by 9.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM opened at $49.49 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.