Genesis Shards (GS) Trading Up 153.4% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 53.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded up 153.4% against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001028 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00080158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00127655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00181659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,867.89 or 0.99649524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.03 or 0.07193744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00909891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.