GenesisX Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $65,450.91 and $12.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GenesisX has traded down 22% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,888,835 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

