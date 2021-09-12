Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. Genmab A/S reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 394,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,972. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 721,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after buying an additional 65,012 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,755,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

