Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will post $278.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.70 million to $282.90 million. Gentherm posted sales of $259.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.25. Gentherm has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $88.99.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

