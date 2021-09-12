GenTrust LLC Buys New Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Unity Software by 494.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on U shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

U stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,667,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,313. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.73. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.41.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $1,456,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,618.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053,998 shares of company stock worth $123,162,654 over the last ninety days.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

