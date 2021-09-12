GenTrust LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,731 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.59. 40,211,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,736,582. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.40 and its 200-day moving average is $343.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $382.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

