GenTrust LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.9% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,894,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,645. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

