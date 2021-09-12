GenTrust LLC Grows Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

GenTrust LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,752 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,729,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,377,000 after buying an additional 1,599,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. 5,542,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,817. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07.

