GenTrust LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,447,000 after buying an additional 140,205 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

VEA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422,474. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

