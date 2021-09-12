GenTrust LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Alphabet by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $59.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,838.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,749.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,453.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

