GenTrust LLC Has $13.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GenTrust LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.1% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.51. 862,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,748. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.41.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

