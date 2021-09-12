GenTrust LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

GenTrust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 151,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 437,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 140,047 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of ITM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. 103,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,287. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.