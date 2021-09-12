GenTrust LLC Has $66.38 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,863 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 5.6% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $66,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,196,000 after buying an additional 174,424 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.14. 2,426,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,467. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

