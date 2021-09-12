GenTrust LLC Has $8.54 Million Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,003 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up 0.7% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,954,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,598. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

