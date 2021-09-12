GenTrust LLC Has $99.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,368 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 8.3% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GenTrust LLC owned 1.82% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $99,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 489.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,113,000 after purchasing an additional 702,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

VPL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.57. 653,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,710. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average is $82.54. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $85.49.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.