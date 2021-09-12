GenTrust LLC Increases Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up about 1.0% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $12,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLPX. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after buying an additional 186,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 129,093 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 184,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 87,591 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 217,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 58,464 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MLPX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.12. The company had a trading volume of 123,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,701. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $38.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99.

